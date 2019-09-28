NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) will conclude its year-long 50th-anniversary celebration with a capstone event on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at the organization’s location, 245 E. N St., Newton. The community is invited to attend to share their support for the organization.
The capstone event will offer special recognitions to the founders of ECCCM, proclamations from local cities and Catawba County, and state recognition from N.C. Rep. Mitchell Setzer. In addition to acknowledgments and gratitude, the event will offer tours of the facility, entertainment, giveaways, and a celebratory anniversary cake.
Through the past 50 years, ECCCM has remained true to the mission of the original founders in 1969, bringing together the resources of the Christian community to serve the people in need of crisis assistance, support and education, in response to God’s call.
“We hope this capstone event marking our 50 years of service will bring light to the needs in this county and support will continue for many more years to come,” said the Rev. Bob Silber, executive director of the organization.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a handout” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client.
