COVID-19 has spurred an economic crisis as well as a health-related one. To help address the former, in late March, a $2 trillion economic stimulus package was signed into law that includes, among other provisions, a one-time $1,200 payment for eligible Americans whose income falls below a certain threshold.

Some people have already received their stimulus check. Have you? Let us know by voting below.

