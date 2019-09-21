RALEIGH — North Carolina’s top insurance regulator wants Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to name an interim chief executive while its current leader awaits resolution of an impaired driving case.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey made the request Friday in a letter to Blue Cross board members about president and CEO Patrick Conway.
News outlets citing court records say Conway was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a June interstate crash in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway’s two daughters were in the car. A hearing is Oct. 8.
