NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) recently received an award at the Second Harvest Metrolina Partnership Appreciation Event for the most poundage distributed by large food banks.
Each year Second Harvest recognizes partners in every category of food bank operations. These partners are “heroes” to the thousands who are hungry in the community and these partners are working every day to end hunger in the region. ECCCM was recognized for distributing more than 1.6 million pounds of food to those in need, including the Student Hunger Prevention Program that serves all Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools.
“Second Harvest has been a principal partner in ECCCM’s work to alleviate food insecurity in Newton and Catawba County, said the Rev. Robert Silber, executive director of ECCCM. “Our food pantry serves about 150 households a day. Together we are working to end hunger.”
Celebrating 50 years of benevolent ministry, ECCCM brings together the resources of the Christian community to serve the people in need of crisis assistance, support and education, in response to God’s call. The Food Pantry is a key component for ECCCM and the people they serve. Food insecurity affects 20% of Catawba County residents. In 2018, ECCCM provided 1.3 million pounds of food to those in need. More than simply providing food to the hungry, ECCCM continues to transition to healthier foods (fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy) that help combat childhood obesity in the Student Hunger Prevention Program as well as healthier alternatives for all hunger programs.
ECCCM is passionate about positively impacting others in a godly manner in the midst of a crisis situation and fulfills the biblical message pastors teach on Sunday: being the body of Christ into the world.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way agency, serves all of eastern Catawba County providing emergency financial assistance for mortgage and rent payments, assistance with utility bills, fuel oil and kerosene purchases, and life-necessary pharmaceuticals. In addition, ECCCM provides emergency food and clothing to those in need. ECCCM receives support from supportive churches, individuals, local businesses and foundations.
