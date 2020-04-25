Helaine Olen is an expert on money and society with a deep understanding of public policy. She’s a regular contributor to The Washington Post’s “Post Partisan” blog and also the author of “Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry” and co-author of “The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn’t Have to be Complicated.” Her journalism and commentary have appeared in Slate, The Nation, The New York Times, The Atlantic and the Los Angeles Times.

and she’s appeared on many broadcast outlets, including “Frontline,” the BBC, NPR and “The Daily Show” to discuss personal finance and public policy issues.