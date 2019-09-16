HICKORY – The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18, for two free training sessions. “Suicide Indicators, Response and Prevention” and “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Cool Under Pressure" will be presented at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, by the VayaHealth Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team in the upstairs conference room.
“Suicide Indicators, Response and Prevention” focuses on the indicators and risk factors of suicide in older adults as related to current statistical data. In addition, this course explains methods of suicide response and keys to prevention.
The second training session, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Cool Under Pressure,” helps caregivers to increase their skill level with individuals who experience an increase in behavioral challenges and focuses on de-escalation techniques.
Contact hours for participants will be available on the day of the training.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.