NEWTON – The Catawba County Library is hosting an Ident-a-Kid session for families to document their children’s identifying information in case of an emergency. The program takes place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Conover Branch Library, 403 Conover Station SE.
The community relations division of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Ident-a-Kid sessions. Representatives will collect each child’s fingerprints and photo and record the child’s name, date of birth, height, hair color, eye color, weight, date the ID was created, and other important information, like allergies and birthmarks.
All of this data will be saved on a computer disc and given to the parents for free. All personal information will then be deleted from the Sheriff’s Office computers. No information about the child is retained by the county.
Ident-a-Kid information can be of great benefit in the event of an emergency, allowing parents and caregivers to easily provide crucial identifiable details about youngsters to law enforcement, helping streamline any necessary responses.
The free service is available for children of all ages. Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 children. Contact the Conover Branch at 828-465-5108 to sign up.
As the Ident-a-Kid program wraps up, the Conover Police Department will be hosting the city’s 22nd annual National Night Out to promote public safety and community support. The free, family-friendly event takes place just down the street from the library at Conover City Park (361 Fifth Ave. SE) and features live entertainment, inflatables for children, and hay rides. Local law enforcement agencies will be on site displaying vehicles and equipment, and the Conover Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs and accepting donations.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
