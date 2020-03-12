The spring furniture market in High Point scheduled for April 25-29 has been postponed until early June due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, according to a press release issued by Ashley D. Grigg, director of marketing and communications for the High Point Market Authority.
The release noted a June market would rely on conditions surrounding the virus to improve.
“The decision was difficult, as any change in date could have tremendous economic repercussions on our industry and community, as well as the countless small businesses whose livelihoods relies on High Point Market, but underscores our shared concern and well-being of the citizens in our community and our industry partners,” commented Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.
High Point Market has been a staple of the North Carolina economy since 1909. Throughout its long-standing history, cancellation has only occurred once when the 1942 markets were cancelled due to World War II.
“Our board of directors will continue to monitor the situation, and we will remain in communication with the proper medical and elected officials,” commented Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “Our aim is to have a decision in early May as to if Market can occur, given the uncertainties of this rapidly evolving situation.”
For the time being, online registration will be postponed, with the plan to reopen once the new plan has been put in place, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.