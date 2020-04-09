HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College is open for registration.
The class starts on April 21 and ends on June 16, and it will be offered online at the cost of $180.
People who complete the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (8-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery.
A growing need for skilled furniture workers for area manufacturers drives CVCC’s training academy. Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.
Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, DUO-Fast, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF Textiles, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., Thomasville-Drexel, United Sewing and Wesley Hall, Inc.
For more information about enrolling in the next class, contact Lori Price with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lprice@cvcc.edu or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.