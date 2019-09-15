HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Finding Your Customers” workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Business owners and start-up businesses need up-to-date market information to create an effective marketing plan. This workshop identifies the variety of market research tools available to provide information about various industries and customers. Participants learn how research their competition and find potential customers interested in their products or service.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
