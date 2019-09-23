HICKORY - The West Hickory Senior Center is planning to host a holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Organizers are looking for people who would like to sell their hand-crafted items.
Crafters can reserve one table space for a non-refundable cost of $25 each.
Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information and to request an application to be a vendor.
