HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost Sales and Use Tax Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 9-11 a.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. A representative from the NC Department of Revenue will lead this session.
The workshop will discuss the basics of state sales tax including registering for a sales and use tax account, learning about the most common types of sales and use taxes collected, and preparing and filing a sales and use tax return. This hands-on workshop is intended to help small business owners better understand their sales and use tax obligations and the proper procedure for filing and paying a sales and use tax return.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
