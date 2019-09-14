HICKORY — The Prevention Council, a volunteer support group of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, is now selling mums to support the Erlene Sigmon Fund at www.catawbacountycapc.org/capc/.
You can order these online through PayPal or print the order form and mail in your order. Mums, pansies and decorative cabbages will be ready for pick up Sept. 28, during the Viewmont Street Strut. Look for them at the corner on N.C. 127 in front of Bargain Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Erlene Sigmon Fund is named for the late Erlene Sigmon. After her death in 1990, Sigmon’s family and the Children’s Protection Council started the Erlene Sigmon Fund to honor this longtime volunteer. The fund is supervised by a Catawba County Department of Social Services intake specialist and enables child protective workers to respond to such emergencies as special medication for children, clothing, dental care, etc. that have no other source of funding.
The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates the efforts of Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office.
More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You can call the center at 828-465-9296. For more information about the mum sale, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.
