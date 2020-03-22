The Kilby Team

The Kilby Team

 SHANE GREENE

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Silver Executive Awards.

Recipients of the Silver Executive Award include Byron Yarbrough and The Kilby Team — Dawn Kilby and Sean Kilby. Realty Executives is proud of these executives and their dedication to bring customers quality service and personalized attention. This hard work also allowed Realty Executives of Hickory to win “Best Real Estate Agency” in the Hickory Daily Record’s 2019, “Best of Catawba Valley.”

To contact any of the firm’s executive agents, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.

