Alan Jarrett has received the RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2019, which honors successful agents based on commissions earned in the past year. In 2019, The Executive Club Award was presented to fewer than 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.
“It is an honor to receive this award” said Jarrett. “As a real estate broker with RE/MAX, I am fully committed to helping my clients with their real estate needs. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such a supportive team.”
Jarrett has been a real estate broker for 21 years and has extensive experience in commercial, vacant land and residential sales.
In addition, Jarrett actively supports Children’s Miracle Network, and in 2019 was designated a Miracle Agent for his contributions to the organization.
RE/MAX A-Team is a locally owned and operated, full-service real estate brokerage in the Viewmont Business District of Hickory.
Founded in 1994, RE/MAX A-Team has 12 brokers, and their services include residential and commercial real estate. The office is also proud to be designated a Miracle Office by supporting Children’s Miracle Network.
