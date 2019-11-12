NEWTON — With Christmas right around the corner, Newton is getting ready for the annual Light Up the Town celebration.
Light Up the Town will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, around the 1924 Courthouse Square in downtown Newton. Santa will arrive at 4 p.m. and a lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.
The celebration officially kicks off the Christmas season in Newton with the lighting of thousands of lights in the downtown area, followed by a wide variety of activities for everyone.
The event will include free photos with Santa and outdoor movies. Several community groups will fill the air with seasonal music. Delicious treats ranging from baked goods to gourmet food truck eats will be available for purchase.
Light Up the Town will be held in conjunction with the Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl, which is Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16. Each participating merchant will host unique holiday open house events with special offers, giveaways and tastings. Check with your favorite merchants for specific details and hours of their events.
For more information, contact Shannon Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
