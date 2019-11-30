NEWTON – If you’re considering purchasing health care insurance through www.healthcare.gov, the website operated by the federal government, now is the time to learn more about the opportunities available through the site’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

Insurance-trained assisters will be available to help local residents weigh the options and navigate the website at Catawba County’s Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) Dec. 2-13 during regular business hours.

To schedule a time to meet with a representative one-on-one, call 828-624-0538. Be prepared to bring pay stubs from the previous month if possible, along with the social security numbers of any dependents.

The Health Insurance Marketplace website has been open since Nov. 1 for shoppers to browse and compare plans prior to choosing one from among the affordable options. The open enrollment period for purchasing 2020 coverage closes on Dec. 15.

The insurance-trained assisters offering their help at the library represent Catawba Family Care, a Hickory-based practice affiliated with Gaston Family Health Services. The clinic offers community-sponsored, family-centered health care, health education, and preventive care services without regard to ability to pay.

To learn more about the consultations or library services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.

