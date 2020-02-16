Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes agent
HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group is pleased to announce that Heather Misenheimer has joined the firm as a Realtor/broker. She specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.
Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.
Contact Misenheimer by phone at 828-781-6226, email at Heather@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website at Heather.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.
Basics of bookkeeping planned
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Basics of Bookkeeping,” on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
The seminar provides attendees with a workable knowledge of how to record financial transactions and reviews the important financial reports, showing participants how they can use this information to make informed business decisions.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Rubner’s receives award
BETHLEHEM — Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping of Bethlehem, for the sixth year, has been awarded “Best of Houzz Service” by Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design.
The local company, known for creating landscapes, unique water features and outdoor kitchens, has been serving Hickory and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. They are also owners and operators of The Arbor Garden Center, just off Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem.
Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping is also a licensed N.C. Irrigation Contractor and a licensed N.C. Landscape Contractor.
Follow Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping on Facebook and Instagram and find it at www.rubnersnurseryandlandscaping.com.
Assisted Living Locators launches
HICKORY — Assisted Living Locators announced the launch of its franchise in Hickory. Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering hands-on guidance in locating quality assisted living options throughout Catawba, Lincoln, Burke and Gaston counties. The new franchise owner is senior living adviser Frank Dimura.
Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. The company generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the providers in their network.
“As a result of the growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55-plus communities, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care and nursing homes,” said Dimura, Assisted Living Locators franchise owner. “We are also an excellent resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharges, out-of-town relocations and coordinating non-emergency transportation. Seniors and their families need a trusted adviser to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information. Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care.”
For more information about Assisted Living Locators no-cost community service for seniors and their families, call Dimura at 704-285-8335 or visit http://assistedlivinglocators.com/hickory.
Southern Heritage Home opens showroom
HICKORY — Southern Heritage Home is reopening its newly renovated Southern Style Fine Furniture showroom on the fourth level at the South entrance inside Hickory Furniture Mart.
They have expanded into a larger 23,000-square-foot space and have also added several new brands to their original mix. Their vision is to provide comfortable, yet fashion-forward new designs in addition to their popular traditional styles, all shown in the best settings, making it easier for customers to envision how room settings displayed in the showroom would look inside their own homes.
They are adding a new design boutique area that will house custom bedding ensembles, window coverings and specialty glass used for kitchen countertops and vanities, along with stylish rugs and accessories that will complement each room.
People may also want to visit their other newly renovated outlets on level four, where showroom samples, one-of-a-kind pieces and clearance items all arrive weekly and are available to take home immediately or arrange for shipment at a later date.
Southern Heritage Home owns a total of four showrooms and outlets inside Hickory Furniture Mart — Southern Style Fine Furniture, Heritage Furniture Gallery & Clearance, Hooker Factory Outlet and Heritage Furniture Outlet.
Their official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, and kicked off Hickory Furniture Mart’s annual anniversary clearance sale, which runs until Monday.
On the Net: www.hickoryfurniture.com.
Seminars designed to help small businesses
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free seminars Monday, Feb. 24, to assist small businesses with getting found on the Internet.
The SBC will present “Secrets for Optimizing Your Search Engine Ranking” from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. Getting a website up and running is great, but having customers find your website on the Internet is critical. The seminar provides participants with search engine optimization strategies for improving visibility and driving traffic to their website by focusing on key words, links and URLs.
The SBC will present “Building Your Online Marketing Plan” on Feb. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. The seminar provides a framework and tactics for building a digital marketing plan, with a focus on the five steps to winning on the web — getting found online; getting ranked on search engines; getting engagement through social media; getting leads; and getting smarter through online metrics.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
