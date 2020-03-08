The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is a 501(c)(3) organization, and its primary purpose is to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting.
There are multiple ways in which members work together to further this goal in the community and beyond. One way is with the presentation of a quilt show every three years. The next show is scheduled for Oct. 22-23, 2021, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Planning and work has already begun for this event, which will be co-chaired by members Kay Dwyer and Mary Bucy.
A second way in which the guild works to further the art of quilting is to do it through community projects. On a much wider scale than the immediate community, members recently answered an international call from the Wollongong Modern Quilt Guild (WMQG) in Australia. The WMQG had undertaken the task of making quilts to comfort the families who lost everything in the recent bush fires there.
They asked for help with the provision of quilt blocks in order to speed up the making of quilts there. The theme for the blocks was to be “trees.”
CVQG member Susan Fontyn organized help to assist the Australian guild with their need. Fontyn said, “The response from our guild has been wonderful. I am so proud to have just mailed off 180 blocks to arrive by the first of March.
At last count, WMQG had received 4,000 quilt blocks, which will be used to make quilts there. Approximately 17 members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild participated to make a contribution to filling their need.
Many of the quilters in Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild have a few related interests and diversions aside from quilting. One thing, which has drawn the interest of many lately, has been the making of coiled-rope baskets. With this in mind, Kathryn Lile, owner and artisan of the Mountain Thread Co. in Blowing Rock, has been asked to present the programs for both the March 12 morning and evening meetings of the guild.
The meetings will be held at Holy Trinity Church, located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. The morning meeting will be at 10 a.m., and the evening meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Lile opened her shop in in Blowing Rock in 2015. It is a modern quilt shop and working studio located in the big yellow house on the main street alongside the park in Blowing Rock. Visitors may go there to shop for quilting and basket supplies and also to see quilts and rope baskets being made.
In addition to presenting both of the March guild programs, Lile will also be conducting a half-day workshop, Introduction to Coiled Rope Basketry, on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Her workshop is full.
The Catawba Valley Quilters Guild meets at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Members often attend both meetings when the programs differ. The two separate meetings make it possible for those who work to find a meeting time convenient for them. The guild also extends an open invitation to anyone interested to attend a meeting free of charge in order to learn firsthand what the guild and its activities are like. Dues are $20 per year, prorated to $10 at mid-year.
For additional information on CVQG and related activities and events, there is a website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com, or visit them on Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. If there is a need to speak directly with someone, a member can be reached by calling 336-314-5906 or 828- 728-3800.
