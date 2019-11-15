Hulu again raising prices for online live-TV service
Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same.
Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rise. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.
The entertainment industry’s attention has shifted to new and upcoming streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock.
Hulu with Live TV’s price will rise $10, to $55 a month, in December. Prices had risen $5 in February.
Kanye wants to build amphitheater on his ranch
CODY, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.
West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.
He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch.
The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.
The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.
