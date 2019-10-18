Wine bottles sit in a boutique shop in Le Cannet-des-Maures, in the Provence region, Thursday Oct. 10, 2019. European producers of premium specialty agricultural products like French wine, are facing a U.S. tariff hike on Friday, with dollars 7.5 billion duties on a range of European goods approved by the World Trade Organization for illegal EU subsidies to aviation giant Airbus.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)