HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Business Organization and Record Keeping” seminar on Thursday Sept. 26 from 9-11 a.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Businesses need to know their options when it comes to legally structuring their business and how it will impact their tax liability. This IRS-sponsored session reviews legal structure options, the role of an EIN, and outlines the primary types of business taxes that many entities are required to play. The session also reviews record-keeping requirements for businesses, including the types of information which need to be retained and the length of time that records should be kept.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
