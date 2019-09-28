HICKORY — Head to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library Oct. 3-6 for the annual giant book sale sponsored by Friends of Hickory Library.
Peruse thousands of books and take home some favorites for fall and winter reading. The sale includes paperbacks, hardbacks, fiction, non-fiction, children’s, history, biographies, travel, reference, crafts, cookbooks, religious, business, music, gardening and more. Most books sell for 50 cents to $2.
The book sale takes place from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Friends members only (with refreshments served). New members may pay their annual dues at the door to take advantage of early shopping and the best selection of books on this special day. The public is welcome to shop on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. is Bargain Day, and shoppers can fill a bag with books for $3.
The book sale is the major fundraiser for the Friends group, with the money earned being used to help supply non-budgeted items to enhance the services that the library provides.
The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.
