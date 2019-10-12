FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," has died at age 78. Forster's agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)