HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to watch and discuss the last in a trio of classic murder mystery films. The film for Oct. 8 is "The Night of the Hunter" (1955). After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
"The Night of the Hunter" from 1955 is an American thriller film directed by Charles Laughton and stars Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, and Lillian Gish. The screenplay by James Agee is based on a novel of the same title written by Davis Grubb in 1953. The plot follows a corrupt minister turned serial killer who attempts to charm an unsuspecting widow in order to steal money hidden by her executed husband. The story line draws on the true story of Harry Powers who was hanged in 1932 for the murder of two widows and three children.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
