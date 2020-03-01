March 8 will be a big day in a long line of big days for Hickory documentarian Tamara Nance. The screening of her award-winning film “Journey Home” takes place at 1:20 p.m. that day at the Carolina Theater in downtown Hickory.
Sadly, two of the documentary’s subjects, Hollie Workman and Robert “Bob” Bumbarger, will not be in attendance. Both Hickory residents died prior to the film’s completion, but Tamara already had recorded their World War II remembrances, and thanks to her, their experiences as well as those of locals Don O’Hair and Charles “Chuck” Baker are preserved forever.
The idea of a documentary took root after Tamara spent time talking to Don O’Hair, who as a young army private guarded the graves of servicemen who’d died in France and Ireland during the war. After Tamara suggested to Don’s son Dana O’Hair that he document his dad’s stories, Dana’s wife Lisa proposed that Tamara do the recording.
After all, Tamara certainly wasn’t a novice to filming stories about people who’d overcome challenges and succeeded in life. Explaining how she was first drawn to documentary work, she said her son, Alec VanOwen, “has always been interested in acting. We spent many years traveling back and forth to California, New York, etc. to pursue opportunities for him. I would help out on sets of independent films doing whatever was needed: prompting lines, holding screens, holding the boom mike, helping with makeup and hair. I was able to produce some things related to youth projects that Alec was involved in and then more distantly for friends --- those projects that interested me.”
“In order to create an opportunity for him here in North Carolina,” continued Tamara, “I became involved in a short film in the summer of 2017 that featured Alec as a narrator. That film won awards on the film festival circuit during 2018.”
As Tamara became a seasoned documentarian, Alec turned his attention to writing a variety of scripts “from a comedy short film and TV pilot to a sci-fi feature film,” Tamara listed. “He’s a great writer — very creative. (His) role in ‘Journey Home’ is narrator and assistant editor on paper, but he was my number one consultant.”
Soon after deciding to record Don’s recollections, Tamara heard about three more World War II veterans, all living at Hickory’s Kingston Residence. She documented their stories as well.
The project began in 2017 with filming through 2018. In December 2018, Tamara took the documentary on the “festival circuit,” as she stated. It garnered 20 awards, including Outstanding Excellence — Women’s Filmmakers and Best Director — Women’s Filmmakers at the Hollywood Now Film Festival in Dec. 2018 and Best Documentary and Best Trailer/Promo at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in January 2019.
Recently, Tamara, Alec, Don O’Hair, Chuck Baker, and members of the families of Hollie Workman and Bob Bumbarger met at Kingston Residence to talk about “Journey Home.” I knew a lot about Don, having interviewed him for a Nov. 10, 2019, Hickory Daily Record story, but I hadn’t learned much about the other three gentlemen prior to the gathering. Mary Belle Workman, wife of Hollie Workman, said Hollie was a field medic and had been wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.
Mary Belle explained that Hollie, an Enoch, West Virginia, native who at age 18 was drafted and left his family farm to serve, had just tended to a wounded man when he moved to another fallen soldier “and a shell hit right where he had been,” said Mary Belle. The explosion killed the man Hollie had just treated, and it “blew off (one of Hollie’s fingers),” Mary Belle described. “It was hanging by a thread. They saved it.”
Hollie’s son, Mike Workman, said that after being injured, his dad worked in a military hospital in Scotland before heading home. Mike also shared that his father hadn’t talked much about the war prior to Tamara interviewing him. But in college, Hollie had written a paper about one war experience: “When they hit the beach on D-Day,” said Mike. “He was in the second wave. He wrote about hitting the beach and everything was dead around you. Bloated animals and people. He said everywhere you went, that’s all you saw.”
Mary Belle said Hollie was “very proud of (the documentary) — that he had been recognized for (his service).”
Bob Bumbarger’s daughter, Eleanor Coleman, and son, Bruce Bumbarger, were on hand to speak about their dad’s service. Bob, a Hickory native and the son of Paul Bumbarger who in 1926 founded Bumbarger’s, a former bookstore in downtown Hickory, enlisted in the navy at 17. He was the youngest of three brothers, all of whom served in WWII. All survived.
Bob “volunteered to be on a PT (patrol torpedo) boat,” said Bruce, who explained that “people who served on submarines and PT boats had to volunteer.”
“He was the navigator,” continued Bruce. “He was off the coast of the United States in the Atlantic, looking for German U-boats (submarines) that were looking for supply ships to sink.”
Said Bruce, “(PT boat crew members) used depth charges against suspected U-boats.”
According to Bob’s discharge papers and a letter he wrote during the war, his boat was PT 619. Said Bruce, “That is the boat that was part of Squadron 42 and was assigned to the Pacific Fleet but never had to go because the war ended.”
“They were scheduled to be part of the invasion of Japan that never occurred,” said Eleanor Coleman. In fact, Bob’s boat was heading toward Panama with plans to cross over to the Pacific when atomic bombs were dropped on Japan in August 1945.
Chuck Baker was a Marine. “In the Battle of Iwo Jima from the first day to the last,” he announced. “I was in the 4th Marine Division — a machine gunner, .30 caliber. I was wounded but they patched me up and put me back.”
Chuck didn’t go into detail about his injury, but he did share that to this day, he can’t raise his left arm because of holding a machine gun for so long. “I don’t think there was anyone who wasn’t wounded or killed in my outfit. I lost all my friends.”
I asked Chuck to share one especially memorable moment from his service. He responded, “Seeing the ship to go back to the island in Hawaii. It was Maui.” From Hawaii, he went home.
“It has been a privilege to get to know (these veterans),” said Tamara. “One of the most important things to me is that these men were so faithful to their families, to their communities, and to their country,” said Tamara. “Each was married at least 50 years, and two were married 69 years.”
“This documentary is outstanding, and it is wonderful that Hickory has such a talented filmmaker and producer as Tamera Nance,” concluded Bruce Bumbarger.
“It’s so well done,” added Eleanor Coleman. “You learn stories in this documentary they don’t teach you in school. It would hold its own on the History Channel or PBS.”
Tickets for the March 8 screening will be $5 at the door.
DVDs will be available at the screening for $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.