HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett to watch and then discuss classic murder mystery films on select Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
The remaining films are "Murder at the Gallop" (1963) on Sept. 24 and "The Night of the Hunter"(1955) on Oct. 8. After watching each film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
"Murder at the Gallop" was the second of four films made by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) that were based on author Agatha Christie’s character, Miss Jane Marple. It was directed by George Pollock and stars Dame Margaret Rutherford as the gray-haired, wily sleuth Miss Marple. "Murder at the Gallop" has Miss Marple investigating four relatives who are heirs of an estate of an old man appearing to have been “frightened to death” by a cat.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.