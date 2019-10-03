HICKORY— “A Perfect Fifth,” the 55th season of the Western Piedmont Symphony is off to an exciting start. Maestro Matthew Troy joins the organization as its fifth music director and conductor after last year’s Maestro Challenge search. The program includes Sibelius’ "Finlandia," Mussorgsky’s "Pictures at an Exhibition" and Grieg’s "Piano Concerto in A minor." Guest pianist and local favorite, Gregory Knight, joins the orchestra for a performance that you don't want to miss!
Masterworks 1: Maestro Debut, will be held Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Tickets range from $22 to $42. Students of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College and Western Piedmont Community College are admitted for free with valid ID. Tickets for teachers are $10 with valid ID.
All tickets are available in advance online at WPSymphony.org/tickets, by calling the office at 828-324.8603, or by emailing tickets@wpsymphony.org. Season subscriptions are available to purchase. You may also purchase tickets at the door.
Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
‘Maltilda the Musical’ comes to the Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY— The Hickory Community Theatre’s delightful production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” begins its 10-performance run this Friday, Oct. 4. Performances continue through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning “Matilda the Musical” is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.
Performances of “Matilda the Musical” are Oct. 4, 5, 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 8 p.m. and Sundays Oct. 6, 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursdays Oct. 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.
There are no performances during the weekend of Downtown Hickory Oktoberfest, Oct. 10 to 13.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Shakespeare in the Park returns this weekend
NEWTON— The Green Room's popular yearly, free event, Shakespeare in the Park is back this week. This year’s production is “Love’s Labours Lost” on Oct. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. Bring the family, a picnic, a blanket, and enjoy Shakespeare under the stars at Southside Park at 1775 Southwest Blvd in Newton.
This show is presented by Robert Abby, Inc. and The City of Newton. The production is directed by Jonathan Ray. All of the actors are volunteers and many of them have returned year after year to participate.
These shows allow the audience to see theater in its purest form. It is theater the way it was performed in the time of Shakespeare himself as acting troupes performed publicly.
For more information visit http://thegreenroomtheatre.org/macbeth/
Library to show murder mystery movie, host discussion
HICKORY— Visit Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to watch and discuss the last in a trio of classic murder mystery films.
The film for Oct. 8 is “The Night of the Hunter.” After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion, including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
“The Night of the Hunter” from 1955 is an American thriller film directed by Charles Laughton and stars Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish. The screenplay by James Agee is based on a novel of the same title written by Davis Grubb in 1953. The plot follows a corrupt minister turned serial killer who attempts to charm an unsuspecting widow in order to steal money hidden by her executed husband. The story line draws on the true story of Harry Powers who was hanged in 1932 for the murder of two widows and three children.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Masquerade gala to benefit parrot rescue foundation
HICKORY— Two Suits Events announces the third annual Masquerade Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Market on Main located at 335 Main Ave. SW in Hickory.
The Masquerade Gala has provided support to Kiki's Legacy Parrot Rescue Foundation, a local nonprofit agency, for the past three years.
There will be five themed rooms, live entertainment, culinary delights and spirits, a roulette table, and the festivities of the costume/attire contest, and much more. The event showcases the fun of masquerade-themed décor, while supporting a local charity.
Tickets are $85 per person and includes everything mentioned, plus dinner, beer and wine until 10:30 p.m., raffles, music, dancing, and a parlor magic show by Hayden: Magician.
A portion of every ticket amount is donated to Kiki's Legacy Parrot Rescue Foundation.
Attire is formal with a twist. Visit twosuitsevents.com to see pictures of previous events and attire. Contact Two Suits Events at twosuitsevents@gmail.com for more information.
For tickets, visit twosuitsevents.com or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-masquerade-gala-tickets-62000712801.
Frank Sinatra pianist to play fundraiser concert
NEWTON— Classroom Connections, “Where Teachers Shop Free,” will host its second annual fundraising concert featuring Ray Coussins, a world-renowned entertainer from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Newton-Conover Auditorium Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m..
Coussins is a close friend of Dr. Glenn Paige and has offered to perform a fundraising benefit concert for Classroom Connections again this year. Paige, who is passionate about the education and growth of our community’s youth, is a member of Classroom Connections' board of directors.
Classroom Connections is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides free school supplies to students and teachers in Western North Carolina.
Coussins is a composer, director, singer, and masterful entertainer. Not only was he the preferred accompanist of Frank Sinatra, Coussins also performed with Celine Dion and many other musical “giants” during a career that spans decades.
Since opening, Classroom Connections has distributed nearly $1 million of school supplies, mainly due to donations of supplies.
Financial donations are needed since Classroom Connections does not receive any federal, state, local or public funds. They are dependent on donations from businesses, dedicated people and generous charitable organizations.
Tickets are available online at ClassroomConnectionsNC.org or by calling 828-461-6737.
Fundraiser featuring local artists to benefit harm reduction
HICKORY— ALFA, the AIDS Leadership Foothills Alliance, is holding “F.A.R.M. Art” on Oct. 3 with art for sale by Hickory artists to benefit the Foothills Area Harm-Reduction Mission, or F.A.R.M.
“F.A.R.M. Art” will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Steve’s Place, ALFA’s new Hickory location at 211 N.C. 127, which is at the intersection of N.C. 127 and Second Avenue SE. The event is free of charge.
“F.A.R.M. is one of our newest programs to help prevent HIV, Hep C and drug overdose deaths,” said Christina Kliesch, ALFA chief executive officer. “We just started administering F.A.R.M. a year ago, and it’s already making a big difference preventing infections. With proceeds from “F.A.R.M. Art,” we’ll be able to expand this life-saving program.”
Art by Hickory artists Stephen Brooks, fanjoy labrenz, Sarah Frisbey, Matthew S. Good, Kim Bost, Hunter Speagle, Cristy Steffey and Lynn Dorfman will be for sale. In addition, Hickory’s Benjamin Moore paint store is donating five gallons of premium paint valued at $400. Raffle tickets at $5 each will be sold for a chance to win the paint.
ALFA is a United Way partner agency established to improve the lives and health of those affected by HIV/AIDS while preventing transmission through education and testing.
Writer to speak at library's First Friday Local Author program
HICKORY— On Friday, Oct. 4 at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature freelance writer and author Nancy Geiger. The October program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Geiger is a freelance writer contributing regular articles and columns to local and regional publications in western North Carolina.She has also authored three books.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult and adult literature are encouraged to apply.
To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
