NEWTON - The 45th annual Poovey family reunion honoring the memory of William Pinkney Poovey (1834-1894) and Sallie Caroline Starr (1835-1888) and their children and descendants, will be held Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 3761 Startown Road.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Participants should bring a covered dish and family records.
President and historian is J. Michael McRee.
