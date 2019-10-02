NEWTON - The 45th annual Poovey family reunion honoring the memory of William Pinkney Poovey (1834-1894) and Sallie Caroline Starr (1835-1888) and their children and descendants, will be held Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 3761 Startown Road.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Participants should bring a covered dish and family records.

President and historian is J. Michael McRee.

