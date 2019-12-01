HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community Chorus will present its Christmas concerts on the following dates:
Dec. 8 at St. Marks, Claremont, concert at 7 p.m.
Dec.9 at Trinity Village, Hickory, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 at Episcopal Church of Epiphany, Newton, concert at 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 at First United Methodist Church, Hickory, concert at 7 p.m.
The chorus is directed by Spence Robertson and the accompanist is Andris Rozukalns. The chorus will also be featuring various instrumentalists. There is no admission charge for these concerts.
