Damage from early morning storms Monday temporarily closed at least two roads and cut electricity to more than 3,000 Catawba County residents.
At least nine power lines and 31 trees were down across the county, according to Karyn Yaussy, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Both Greedy Highway in the Bandys community and the 2600 block of Old Shelby Road in the Henry Fork community were closed with trees down Monday morning.
At least two structures were damaged by fallen trees. A duplex at the 900 block of Eighth Avenue NW was damaged, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.
Yaussy said a residence at the 200 block of Fairgrove Church Road was also damaged by a fallen tree. No injuries were reported.
Byers said almost all if not all the trees were cleared in Hickory by Monday afternoon.
Yaussy said 3,454 customers in Catawba County were without power Monday morning. As of 3:30 Monday afternoon, Duke Energy listed 2,214 customers without power.
Less than 300 customers were without power in Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties combined by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Hickory was under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
