HICKORY - The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory , Room 106 in the Mitchell House, located on the West Campus of the church.
Handicap and regular parking is available in front of the Mitchell House (large brick house). Polio survivors and /or family and friends are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in learning more about this group is also invited.
The goal of this group is to provide support, information and fellowship to enhance or maintain survivors’ quality of life.
An update for the Miracle of Hickory 75th anniversary plans and progress on the mural downtown will be reported by Cliff Moone, from the Hickory Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club International supports efforts to combat polio worldwide.
