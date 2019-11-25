IMG_0068.JPG
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A car rammed into the entrance of the Vitamin Shoppe on U.S. Hwy. 70 SE Monday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman, there were no passengers and the driver was not injured, according to Captain Eric Sprinkle of the Hickory Fire Department.

The front door of the building was smashed in and some bricks were loosened from the facade. There were no damage estimates immediately following the accident.

