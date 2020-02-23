When Burke County officials come up with a budget for next fiscal year it likely will include staffing for animal control and general services and improvements at some county buildings.
Members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, along with key county staff, held a budget retreat on Thursday and Friday in Blowing Rock. Commissioner Wayne Abele was not present for the meetings either day.
One of the issues county commissioners discussed on Friday was animal control enforcement.
The operation of the county animal shelter moved out from under Sheriff Steve Whisenant at the beginning of this budget year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. It is now under the supervision of Burke County Manager Bryan Steen. Animal control enforcement, though, has remained under Whisenant’s office.
Now, however, Whisenant has asked that his department be relieved of animal control duties.
In a Jan. 31 email to Steen, Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell and Commissioner Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee, Whisenant requested animal enforcement be removed from the sheriff’s office.
While commissioners discussed the possibility of having civilian animal control staff, what those positions would be and whether current animal control positions would be transferred to the sheriff’s office, which Whisenant requested, was not determined. One thing commissioners seemed to agree on Friday was if animal control was taken from the sheriff’s office, at least one animal control officer still needed to have a badge and firearm.
Part of the discussion was about a proposed new animal shelter. Commissioners seemed to agree money needs to start being set aside for a new shelter but a new one likely won’t include all of the things in a proposed high-end cost estimate of nearly $6 million from a needs assessment from Shelter Planners of America. Commissioners and staff briefly discussed a possible foundation to benefit animals similar to Morganton Parks and Recreation Foundation, which is a nonprofit that raises money for parks and recreational needs in the city.
Another area of discussion during the retreat was the general services department and its staffing needs to conduct routine maintenance at county buildings. Preventative maintenance on buildings saves a lot of money, Scott Carpenter, deputy county manager and planning director told commissioners Friday.
Carpenter said he would take a look at general services staff to see what is needed to perform routine maintenance on buildings. Some of needs talked about are an electrician, plumber and a painter/caulking.
There are some county buildings that are overcrowded and in need of attention in next fiscal year’s budget, according to discussions during the retreat.
Those buildings are:
» The human resources center on East Parker Road was built in 1973 and is overcrowded and hasn’t had much done to it except replacing a chiller, Champion said. He said he sends staff to the building nearly every day to reset electrical breakers, the HVAC is not working well and there is a need to replace the control system.
Brittain said there area systems in the building that have been abandoned and written off, from its plumbing to HVAC. He said the county should have been updating it all along. The elevator in the building has never been updated, according to a book handed out during the retreat that includes issues found at all of the county buildings. Parking at the building also is at capacity, according to the book.
As for the overcrowding, Champion told commissioners the building can’t continue to take on more people working there.
Carswell told Steen they need an assessment of the building on what needs to be done to the building from floor to ceiling. He wants a vision of how the building will be used in the next 10 years and what it will cost the county in those 10 years.
» The Burke County Courthouse was built in 1973 and the area in the bottom of the courthouse that housed the downtown jail is in bad shape, those attending the retreat seemed to agree. Champion said the plumbing in the jail was falling apart and suggested commissioners not put any more money into it.
The idea of updating the plumbing and either blocking off the area or stripping it out to create more room was tossed around during the retreat.
On the ground floor of the courthouse, Clerk of Courts Mabel Lowman has requested more space, said Commissioner Jeff Brittain. He said there’s no area for Lowman’s staff to have a breakroom.
Carswell said commissioners may need to hold a special meeting to walk through the courthouse and jail area to look at the conditions.
» The building that houses county administration on Avery Avenue in Morganton also is in need of attention. It is a 1920s building whose HVAC system needs to be stripped out and replaced, Miles Champion, director of general services, told commissioners. He said the boiler in the building is getting ready to fall apart and a lot of the copper piping is corroding and the parking lot needs to be resurfaced. The building serves as a backup 911 center, Steen said.
Hiring a consultant to do a study on the building was recommended in order to tell commissioners what it will take to bring the building back up to where it needs to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.