HIDDENITE – Families are encouraged to enjoy the great outdoors at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County during “Take a Child Outside Week,” which is being observed worldwide from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Monday, Sept. 30.

At Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area, families can enjoy hiking, camping, scavenger hunts, geocaching, picnicking, rock climbing, and more.

In addition to the typical activities offered at Rocky Face Park, the staff has planned a stargazing event for families during this special week to be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the park’s main entrance. The Piedmont Amateur Astronomers Club of Statesville will bring telescopes for the public to view Jupiter, Saturn, nebulas, as well as other galaxies. 

 For more information, call the park office at 828-632-1093 or visit www.rockyfacepark.com. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The park is located at 3451 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.

