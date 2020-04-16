FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, APRIL 26, 2020
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Aim to gain experience. Travel, learn and try new things. It's time to make a life-altering change that will help you gain confidence and achieve the happiness you deserve. Don't be afraid to be different. Concentrate on worthwhile projects that offer high returns, and aim for success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A time-out will help put your personal life in perspective. Before you say or do something, you should check the facts. Reassess matters and be willing to compromise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on improving friendships, sharing information and traveling. A physical challenge or activity will motivate you to take better care of yourself. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your life simple and your relationships amicable. Don't overdo it or overreact. Balance and equality should be your priorities when dealing with life and those closest to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let a sudden turn of events slow you down. Don't worry about what others do. Focus on what's important to you and follow through with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the initiative and try doing things differently. Take something you enjoy doing and add it to your daily routine. Strive for positive change and walk away from emotional turmoil.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A problem at home won't go away unless you discuss matters and take action. A favorable decision will help you get your life back on track. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a positive lifestyle change. A move or property deal will lead to unexpected benefits. Embrace change with open arms. Channel your energy into achievement, not into arguments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be productive and bring about positive adjustments to the way you live and how you spend your time. Love is on the rise. Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Gauge your time carefully. Consider what's doable and focus on your target. The changes you bring about will make your life easier and less stressful. A healthier lifestyle will help control medical issues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider your options and make a move that will give you the momentum to reach your personal goals. If you set aside time for a loved one, it will encourage a better relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have to do some fancy footwork to avoid controversial situations. Refuse to get in the middle of someone else's melodrama. Focus on making positive changes and keeping the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get out and have fun, but do so in moderation. Pay attention to what's important and focus on improving your appearance, skills or relationship with someone special. Romance is encouraged.
