NEWTON – As part of its ongoing Arts @ the Library series and to get people in the mood for the fourth annual Foothills Folk Art Festival in Newton on Saturday, Oct. 5, the Catawba County Library is hosting a session of make-your-own tiny folk art. It takes place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.).
Historically, folk art has had its roots in local culture and used simple, natural materials like wood and clay. It’s often been tied to practical needs, like decorating baskets or pottery.
In the library workshop, participants will use traditional motifs to produce small-scale, customized art and will be able to work with paints, stencils, and mixed media techniques. They’ll start with a small canvas as a base and are invited to utilize ready-made shapes of birds, rabbits, flowers, and other objects to mimic the style and spirit of time-honored folk artists.
All supplies will be provided, and the free workshop is open to anyone 12 and older. Registration is required, so call 828-465-8665 to reserve a space.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.