The city of Hickory has worked to make Hickory City Park a destination for bikers thanks to the addition of the Lake Hickory Trails.
Now, the city will celebrate the installation of a new bike-related feature in the park.
“Joy Ride,” a 9-feet-tall metallic sculpture of a cat riding a bike, was recently installed in the park, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
“The (art commission) is proud to add this uniquely playful piece to the City’s Public Art Collection,” art commission Chair Laura Costello said via the release.
The Hickory Public Art Commission will hold a dedication ceremony for the sculpture at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The art commission voted to purchase the sculpture for $4,800 in September 2018.
The sculpture is the work of New York-based artist Corky Corrado.
The art commission will hold a meeting following the ceremony at the meeting building at the park, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.