The city of Hickory has worked to make Hickory City Park a destination for bikers thanks to the addition of the Lake Hickory Trails.

Now, the city will celebrate the installation of a new bike-related feature in the park.

“Joy Ride,” a 9-feet-tall metallic sculpture of a cat riding a bike, was recently installed in the park, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

“The (art commission) is proud to add this uniquely playful piece to the City’s Public Art Collection,” art commission Chair Laura Costello said via the release.

The Hickory Public Art Commission will hold a dedication ceremony for the sculpture at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The art commission voted to purchase the sculpture for $4,800 in September 2018.

The sculpture is the work of New York-based artist Corky Corrado.

The art commission will hold a meeting following the ceremony at the meeting building at the park, according to the release.

