You know, it can be hard when someone asks you to write an article or a devotion off the cuff. I tend to more easily be able to come up with words when given a topic or scripture. So, as I pondered and even asked colleagues what I should write about, I pulled out a file folder full of old devotions and newsletter articles. Some of them my own, but others that have been given to me over the years. I was looking for inspiration. Well, I found it. I’m not sure who gave it to me but it was titled “Letter From God.” I sat down and read the first line…
“Hi!
As you got up this morning, I watched you and hoped you would talk to me, even if it was just a few words…”
I stopped reading there and began to wonder what my letter from God today might say…
Hi!
As you got up this morning, I watched you and hoped you would talk to me. You didn’t slow down, from the moment your feet hit the floor, you didn’t slow down. But, you know, on the ride back from taking your son to school, I do think you heard me. You paused for a moment thinking of an individual in your church that had come to talk with you a couple weeks back. You heard me because you thought to yourself, “I should call and check on her today.” Yeah, that was me. Thank you for turning the radio down sometimes so you can hear me, and thank you for checking on she and her dad.
But then, I kept waiting for you to talk to me. Maybe thank me for some of the things that brought you joy, or those moment you felt love, or just a strange peace in your life. But, I do think you heard me. It was at lunch, I believe, when you paused to thank me for the food you were about to eat. You heard me because for a moment you were overwhelmed with peace and gratitude as the sun shone through the window you were sitting near.
I watched as you went back to work and I waited patiently. You rattled off all the things that you needed to get done in the afternoon. I do have to say sorry that didn’t happen for you, but I needed you somewhere else. I needed you near the bedside of one of my own children that was about to join me in the Kingdom of Heaven. I needed you there. Thank you for listening. I think you heard me then too. I know what family means to you. I know the hurts you carry. I know the love you feel for others, and how you care for others, so I took that opportunity to talk to you again, since you really hadn’t talked to me all day. When the 23rd Psalm was brought up, that stirred your heart didn’t it. You talked to me then. I know that is a hard Psalm for you. It’s part of your story, but you talked to me then. You closed your eyes as you laid your hand on the shoulder of my child and you said to me, “thank you God for this man who was a wonderful father to his son, and husband to his wife.” I heard you, and I know you meant it. I know the memories that it stirred for you, and I know the healing in that. I can do that more if you’ll just talk to me.
So, now you’re typing, and thinking of me. Thank you for taking the time to remember that I am here, that I love you, and I can make every day this rich if you’ll just talk to me.
Your Friend,
God
What would your letter today from God say?
