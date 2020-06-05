Watch Now: Frye Regional Medical Center doctors, employees kneel in honor of George Floyd

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, employees of Frye Regional Medical Center knelt in silence in the grass along Second Street NE on Friday afternoon.

They were showing support for the protest movement that has grown following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

That particular span of time was chosen for its association with Floyd’s death.

A report from the county attorney’s office in Minnesota gave that number as the amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

The Associated Press reported the time span was actually 7 minutes, 46 seconds based on video timestamps included in the complaint from the county attorney’s office.

Still, the 8-minute time has become widely associated with the protests brought about by Floyd’s death.

The vigil in Hickory was part of a larger nationwide initiative called “White Coats for Black Lives” in which medical professionals from across the country take a knee in solidarity.

Eighteen people gathered for the vigil. Several cars honked their horns in support and one man slowed down to capture the moment on his smartphone and give a thumbs-up.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

