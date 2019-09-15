Have you been hindered by growing vegetables because you thought you didn’t have enough space? Small space, big space, no matter what amount of space you have, you can always grow fall vegetables in containers. Here’s a list of five top reasons why you should consider planting some vegetables in containers this fall.
1. It’s local. It doesn’t get any more local than food that comes directly from your back porch, patio, or balcony. When your food doesn’t have to travel from another continent, it’s local, fresh, and you know exactly how it has been treated and handled. There’s no guesswork about these vegetables.
2. It’s easy. Container gardening is super easy, especially in the fall when temperatures have dropped. Containers need little weeding since you use potting mix that isn’t full of weed seeds. There’s no tiller or tractor needed. You just have to fill the container with potting mix, plant your plants, and keep them watered.
3. It enhances your home space. Containers of vegetables can be very beautiful. When you grow these plants close to your home, you get to enjoy their bold colors, flowers, and the companionship of plants right outside your door. Try growing some purple or red varieties or rainbow Swiss chard to really liven up your space. Who wouldn’t want a little greenery to brighten their front door?
4. It can be really low cost. You don’t have to purchase a fancy container to grow in; you can recycle almost any container into a vegetable growing container. The biggest concern is that you have drainage holes so that water will drain out of the bottom. You can grow in a window box, a bucket, a discarded plant container, a worn out-boot, a cracked colander, or even a bathtub. You are limited only by your imagination and what you can puncture a few holes into. Be creative, and you will have a container garden that is the envy of your neighbors.
5. It’s fun. Growing your own food is a super-fun, family activity. Everyone can be involved, from young children to older family members. You can place containers on tables so that they’re accessible from a wheelchair, or place them on the ground for little ones to access. When the whole family watches your vegetables grow, it creates a community space and great conversation starter.
The fun doesn’t stop there. There are tons of other great reasons to grow some fall vegetables in containers. Find out more great reasons you should grow in containers, get tips and tricks, learn what vegetables grow in the fall, and ask all your questions at the Fall Gardening for Small Spaces series at the Ridgeview Library in Hickory on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. Or plan to join my upcoming Landscape Design Workshop on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Agriculture Resource Center in Newton.
