Dees said he wants to use Section 287(g) of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 – which delegates certain immigration enforcement authority to local governments.
This would allow the sheriff’s office to check immigration at the time of arrest, Dees said. He believes this is necessary to help catch repeat offenders. Dees said he will be an ally to law enforcement, adding he would push to provide eight school resource officers.
Dees said he’d like to lower taxes, as well, but sees that as more of gradual process of using good stewardship to make adjustments to the rate.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be a conservative when it comes to county government?
I’m a conservative, very much so. It means we are very good stewards of the public trust, the public money.
We fight to keep taxes low. We fight to keep the business environment great.
We do not engage in radical policies like Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh do in terms of immigration, in terms of the bathroom policy fight that went on.
We don’t play that game here. We keep focused on jobs, on growth, on public safety – on things that actually impact the public’s life.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on?
The Second Amendment and the pro-life issue. I can’t.
You know, a lot of folks said it wasn’t necessary, the (Second Amendment sanctuary) resolution. But as we saw in Virginia, it was one election and it became necessary.
North Carolina is a swing state. We very much need to stay on top of things or it could be just one election and we’ll have to be on top of things.
Was there ever a time you took a principled stand even though it was unpopular?
This year, they had the pride parade in Hickory and the county had paid money to have a booth at the parade.
Now, it’s small in the grand scheme of things, but I do not believe the county government under any circumstance should be engaging in politics or giving money directly to political causes in any way whatsoever.
I don’t personally care if they’re out there doing their thing but at the end of the day, I’ve never seen the county booth out at the gun show. I’ve never seen the county booth at the GOP convention.
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
My fiancé and I, we like to go see a movie and then we’ll go out to eat at Applebee’s.
But I also take my niece and nephew out to the local parks. We like to switch it up every now and then.
