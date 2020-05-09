Being a mother and grandmother in a pandemic has been a test of love. Since I work every day in supportive housing at Exodus Homes in Hickory, I have stayed away from my daughter Rachael and grandsons Phoenix and Talon since March 19 when I saw them for the last time in their home in Charlotte. Of course, like a good grandmother, I was obsessed with making sure those little monsters were taking this seriously so I showed them a picture of the coronavirus so they would be more willing to wash their little hands and get it off. Seeing what it looked like up close seemed to work because my daughter says they run to the sink every chance they get and remind grownups to do the same.
Since then I talk with them all daily and try to encourage Rachael to hang on for the day when those rug rats will be back in school and preschool because they are going crazy staying home all day. My daughter has found that this pandemic is taking being a "stay-at-home mom" to a whole new level. I usually see them once a week, and I am aching to see them this weekend for Mother's Day. We are planning to get together but not be affectionate which will really be a test of love for me because I am a hugger! I love to smother my grandsons with kisses, but I know I can't do that now. We'll see if we can be good when we get together but we might slip up in a moment of crazy Nana love.
My son James is a mural artist who lives in Los Angeles. He came back to Charlotte at the end of March to escape the pandemic there and work on the East Coast for a while. He stayed in Charlotte for two weeks to make sure he was OK and then dared to come visit me from about 20 feet. Two weeks later he came to stay with me in Hickory while he did some murals in this area but we were careful to stay six feet apart in my house and anxiously wipe down everything with disinfectant cleaning supplies as we moved around. After two weeks of that we couldn't help ourselves and we hugged. Now we are a little more relaxed with each other, hugging every now and then and not being so anxious about it. He just left for Florida to do a mural near Disney World but is supposed to be back by Mother's Day. He travels a lot but is mostly alone working on his murals. I am stationary but around people all day at Exodus Homes so I am probably a greater risk to him than he is to me even though he is young and doesn't wear a mask or constantly use Clorox wipes in public like I do. Getting all my children and grandchildren together for Mother's Day will be a challenge because my grandsons love to climb on their uncle James who is 6-foot-5. Mother's do whatever we have to do to keep our children and grandchildren safe even if it means keeping our distance and not seeing each other. Since I am a widow, Mother's Day is our big holiday of family love and this year will be even more special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.