This year I will not be able to celebrate Mother’s Day with my children, which has been the case for the past few years because they live on opposite ends of the country. Our son, Wilson, is a chaplain resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Our daughter, Callie, is working on her doctorate at University of California at Santa Cruz. We have always been a close family, but I think the pandemic has brought us even closer. We are more intentional now about communicating through Facetime, text, and phone calls. I think they might get creative Sunday and try to do a Zoom meeting, which sounds like great fun to me!
In past years, my sister and I, along with our families, have taken my mother and father out to a nice meal to celebrate Mother’s Day. She loves to plant things, so a flat of her favorite flowers will be waiting for her on the front porch when she wakes up on Sunday morning. The meal may look different this Mother’s Day, but that is insignificant. What is important is that we still have another chance to tell her, “I love you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.