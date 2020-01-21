Thursday will be the last day of business for the Thai Orchid restaurant located at the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE.
A sign on the restaurant’s door said it will be closing permanently after 25 years of business.
“Thank you for making Thai Orchid one of the town’s most popular eating establishments,” the sign read.
Owner Jim Karnchawee said the restaurant is closing because he wanted to sign a year-to-year lease but the landlord wanted him to make a more long-term commitment.
Karnchawee, 66, said he’s looking to retire within the next few years. He said the restaurant has about six employees.
There will be at least two Thai restaurants — the Thai Lotus and Mekvilai Thai Cuisine, both located on North Center Street — in Hickory once Thai Orchid closes.
