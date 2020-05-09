Mother’s Day has always been very special to me. Perhaps it’s because my journey to motherhood almost didn’t happen. I waited until I was 35 years old and we were married eight years before we decided to become parents. Unfortunately staying pregnant was difficult for me. My first pregnancy ended in miscarriage and my second pregnancy was ectopic. Terrified of another loss, we tried again, and with a little help from doctors and bed rest, 25 years ago, we gave birth to a beautiful 10-pound, 6-ounce redheaded baby boy we named Ian, (which means “Gift from God”’) but there were to be no more children in our future.
To this day, my son keeps me amazed, amused, and so very proud of everything he has accomplished. He’s a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, employed in Hickory at Transportation Insight and engaged to the most beautiful, intelligent, and capable young woman, Deisy, who works for the City of Hickory, and both are planning for a wedding and grad school. They met in their first semester at LR and have been together for over seven years.
I am beyond in love with my son’s life partner, and recently said to her, “We always wanted the opportunity to have another child, but that was not meant to be. We know now the Lord was saving that spot for you.” I continue to thank God every day that these wonderful people call me Mom!
It has been a frightening, exhausting, and stressful eight weeks since we have been together as a family. I was diagnosed with pneumonia six weeks ago and have been living in quarantine, with separate bed and bathrooms for my husband and myself. I was tested for flu A&B and COVID-19 and my tests were negative, but on the day I learned the good news about my test results, in that very same hour, I also learned that a lifelong friend of over 44 years passed away after spending three weeks on a ventilator in a hospital in New York. The night before they were going to wean him off the ventilator, his brain stopped functioning and while I was on the phone with his wife, he left his physical body behind him. I was devastated.
In that eight weeks beginning in March, I left the house only three times, to get medical care, including a visit to the ED at Catawba Valley Medical Center and testing for COVID-19. I spent most of that time struggling to take a deep breath and wondering if I could make it to the next one. I was suffering in so many ways, but the worst of it for me, as a mom, was not seeing my kids and knowing they were worried about me.
Being separated from my children for this long a time was incredibly difficult, funny how that doesn’t change, no matter what age they are.
Prior to this outbreak of COVID-19, they would drive from their home in Morganton, through Hickory, where they worked, to our home in Bethlehem to bring their dog, an English springer spaniel named Chloe, to stay with me during the day. My Nala is Chloe’s biological daughter, and they enjoyed every day together during the work week. How I enjoyed watching them care for this beautiful soul and knew that when it was time, they would be the best of parents. Little did I know just how spoiled I became, as I was able to see at least one of them every day.
I realized, with a ferocity previously unrecognized to me, the degrees of separation that had to be maintained to keep my kids from getting sick. I was the one at the highest risk but all I could think about was keeping my kids healthy and safe. I owe a huge sense of relief to Deisy’s mother because, especially during my sickest of days, she messaged me every day and I knew I could rely on her to tell me if anything were amiss with the kids.
My own mother, family, and my lifelong friends live in the New York/New Jersey area and the stories they tell me about the lack of necessary health equipment, overflowing hospitals building tents in parking lots, patients with non-COVID-19 illnesses being turned away, and more, tear at my heart. It really brings home the blessings we have found after moving to NC 12 years ago.
Social distancing makes this a very different Mother’s Day celebration, but a sweet and poignant celebration it will be, as we have not been together like this in over eight weeks. This Mother’s Day, my church will be holding its first parking lot service, bringing together a church family who has not worshipped as one body in two months. I know that parking lot is going to be filled with joy and love. It seems such a simple wish — to spend time with your family and share a meal together, doesn’t it? It’s not a wish I will ever take for granted again.
