Weather Alert

HERE IS A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. FOGGY CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST OVER MUCH OF THE UPSTATE AND PIEDMONT THIS MORNING. LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT TRAVEL THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. FOG MAY LIMIT VISIBILITIES TO A FEW HUNDRED FEET AT TIMES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE ALONG THE I-85 CORRIDOR FROM EXTREME NORTHEAST GEORGIA WELL INTO THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT. MOTORISTS SHOULD SLOW DOWN, LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN THEMSELVES AND OTHERS, AND USE LOW BEAMS.