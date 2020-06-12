YMCA offering free swim lessons to Hickory residents

Through a partnership with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, the Hickory Foundation YMCA offers free swim lessons to City of Hickory residents.
Registration for the first 2020 summer session is now underway and will be open until Thursday, June 18. Classes for this session will be held June 22 through July 10 on either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, only those 3 to 12 years of age will be allowed to participate in Summer Session 1. Parents must get in the water with anyone in beginner stages 1-3.
City of Hickory residents who complete a Residency Verification Form and provide a copy of their Birth Certificate, if under the age of 18, will be able to participate at no cost.
Residency verification forms are available at the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After completing the verification form, interested participants may register at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.
For more information, please contact Recreation Center and Events Coordinator Angela Smith Carson at (828) 261-2249 or acarson@hickorync.gov.
