The St. Stephens Lutheran girls basketball team recently won the Knoxville Knockout tournament held in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The round robin style tournament was held Feb. 13 through 15 at First Lutheran School in Knoxville, according to a press release from St. Stephens Lutheran School.
First Lutheran School, Atonement Lutheran School from New Orleans, Emmanuel Lutheran School from Asheville, Sacred Heart Catholic School form Knoxville and St. Stephens Lutheran School from Hickory competed.
Coach Jessica Weaver led the St. Stephens Lady Warriors to victories in all four games, taking first place in the tournament.
Lea Boyens was named to the all-tournament team.
The St. Stephens Lady Warriors look forward to defending their title next year in Asheville, the release stated.
The St. Stephens Lutheran boys played four games. Coach Lamar Stewart led the team to a tie for third place. Noland Grogan was named to the all-tournament team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.