The St. Stephens Lutheran girls basketball team recently won the Knoxville Knockout tournament held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The round robin style tournament was held Feb. 13 through 15 at First Lutheran School in Knoxville, according to a press release from St. Stephens Lutheran School.

First Lutheran School, Atonement Lutheran School from New Orleans, Emmanuel Lutheran School from Asheville, Sacred Heart Catholic School form Knoxville and St. Stephens Lutheran School from Hickory competed.

Coach Jessica Weaver led the St. Stephens Lady Warriors to victories in all four games, taking first place in the tournament.

Lea Boyens was named to the all-tournament team.

The St. Stephens Lady Warriors look forward to defending their title next year in Asheville, the release stated.

The St. Stephens Lutheran boys played four games. Coach Lamar Stewart led the team to a tie for third place. Noland Grogan was named to the all-tournament team.

