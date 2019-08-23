West Caldwell was winless last year after reaching the playoffs the previous three seasons, but the Warriors are hoping a couple of key changes help them compete at a higher level this fall. In addition to moving from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, West Caldwell also welcomes back a familiar face as Mike Biggerstaff returns for his second stint as the team’s head coach.
The Warriors’ all-time winningest coach after going 75-21 from 1979-87, Biggerstaff has 144 career victories in 21 years as a head coach. He last coached East Burke from 2002-09, finishing with the second-most wins (59) in program history.
“I’m excited about it,” said Biggerstaff of being back at West Caldwell. “It kind of gets in your blood and once you get into practice, get into everything, it just seems to get your adrenaline going. You get excited about some kids and just real happy to be doing it.”
The Warriors had low numbers last season, which prevented them from fielding a JV team. But numbers are up this year, with Biggerstaff expecting to have a JV squad once again. Still, there is much work to be done.
The quarterback battle has raged throughout the offseason, with several players taking snaps. Junior Faizon Dickson will likely start under center, although he’s capable of playing multiple positions including defensive back.
As far as running back, Biggerstaff is happy with the depth he has at that position. Sophomores Cameron Beaver and Makyis Dulas will see time in the backfield, among others.
“We’ve got some depth at running back that I feel like we can play several people at running back and at fullback,” said Biggerstaff, who also discussed the fact there aren’t many wide receivers on the roster. Seniors Devonte Davenport and David Urbina return, but the Warriors are still thin at the position.
“We’ve got a couple returning wideouts, but we just don’t have the depth at wide receiver that we do at running back,” he said.
In that case, it may come down to defense, which Biggerstaff admits has been West Caldwell’s primary focus.
“That’s our biggest emphasis right now, we’ve got to put our 11 best football players on defense to learn to slow people down and learn to play as a team,” said Biggerstaff. “Right now we’re just trying to develop confidence because kids building their confidence is essential. We’re trying to do little things in practice for them to show leadership and for them to try to develop as a team.”
Beaver should see time at linebacker, while junior Isaiah Cornell and sophomore Eric Andrews are among the players who will play on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“At the end of the season, if we can compete the JV season and the varsity season, that would be a little improvement from last year,” said Biggerstaff, who doesn’t expect things to change overnight but is excited to be back at the place where he started his head coaching career.